Cavaliers' Craig Porter: With second unit Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter will come off the bench in Tuesday's preseason finale against the Pistons.
Donovan Mitchell (rest) will get his final tune-up Tuesday, pushing Porter to the second unit. Despite the absence of Darius Garland (toe), Porter could still find it difficult to get meaningful playing time in the early stages of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Drawing preseason start•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Drops 17 points in preseason loss•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Doesn't suit up Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Still nursing hamstring injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Suffers hamstring injury•