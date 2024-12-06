Porter (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Porter will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will be against the Heat on Sunday. Porter hasn't seen much playing time off the Cavs' bench as of late and has recently spent time in the G League with the Cleveland Charge.
