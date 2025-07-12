Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter won't suit up Saturday after sustaining a left hamstring injury in Thursday's loss to the Pacers. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Heat.
