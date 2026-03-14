Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas due to a left groin strain.
The groin injury is a new concern for Porter, who is set to miss his first game due to injury since Jan. 30. With the 26-year-old guard out, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.
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