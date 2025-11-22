Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a left hamstring strain.
With both Porter and Lonzo Ball (knee) unavailable for Sunday's game, the Cavs won't have much depth behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Expect more minutes for Tyrese Proctor and Jaylon Tyson.
