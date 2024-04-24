Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 matchup with Orlando.
Porter has yet to play this postseason, but he's a negligible part of the rotation. His next chance to wear a uniform will come Saturday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Out to start postseason•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Exits due to injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting in regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Plays in garbage time in return•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Good to go Saturday•