Cavaliers' Dakota Mathias: Signs deal with Cavs

Mathias has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavs.

The contract language is rather complicated, but essentially Mathias will join the Cavs' summer league team on a partially guaranteed deal. The most likely scenario is Mathias heading to the Cavs' G League affiliate in Canton next season, where if Mathias plays well, his contract could be converted to a two-way deal.

