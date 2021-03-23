Dotson didn't play during Monday's loss to Sacramento.
Dotson was a DNP-coach's decision for a sixth straight matchup. The guard last appeared March 12 against New Orleans when he posted two points, five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.
