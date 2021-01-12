Updating a previous report, Dotson will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies after Collin Sexton (ankle) was a late scratch, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavs went as far as to announce Sexton as the starter, only for him to be pulled from the starting lineup just minutes before tip. Dotson will replace Sexton in the backcourt, making his fourth start in the last five games.