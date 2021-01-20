Dotson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Collin Sexton (ankle) is returning to the starting five after an extended absence, so Dotson will head back to the bench. He should still have a role, however, as Darius Garland (shoulder) remains out.
