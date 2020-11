Dotson signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Cavaliers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dotson started 40 games and averaged 27.5 minutes per game in 2018-19, but his role was reduced significantly last season. His minutes per game dropped to 17.4 and he didn't start a single contest. He scored a modest 6.7 points per game, though he did shoot a solid 36.2 percent from three. He'll presumably be hoping for a slightly larger role with his new team.