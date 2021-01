Dotson will start Monday's game at Orlando, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 26-year-old averaged 18.0 minutes off the bench in his first five games of the season, but he'll receive the starting nod Monday in place of Darius Garland (shoulder). Isaac Okoro (foot), Dylan Windler (hand), Kevin Porter (personal) and Kevin Love (calf) are also unavailable, so Dotson could see significant run against the Magic.