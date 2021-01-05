Dotson totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in Monday night's 103-83 loss to the Magic.

With the Cavs dealing with a number of injuries to the roster, Dotson made the most of a spot start in the backcourt. His 16 points were nearly more than what he had scored all season (20). While the team is taking a cautious approach with Darius Garland (shoulder), the Cavs are hoping to have Isaac Okoro (foot) back Wednesday, which could impact Dotson's minutes.