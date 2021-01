Dotson totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in Monday night's 103-83 loss to the Magic.

With the Cavs dealing with a number of injuries to the roster, Dotson made the most of his first start. His 16 points were nearly more than what he had scored all season (20). While the team is taking a cautious approach with Darius Garland (shoulder), they are hoping to have Isaac Okoro (foot) back Wednesday which could impact Dotson's minutes.