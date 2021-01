Dotson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

After making a spot start Monday, Dotson will head back to the bench as the Cavs go with Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance and Andre Drummond as the starting five. Dotson finished Monday's game with 16 points, two assists, one steal and one rebound in a season-high 29 minutes.