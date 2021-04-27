Dotson had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

Dotson missed nearly a full month with a knee injury, but he was cleared to return for Sunday's game at Washington. After picking up a DNP-CD on Sunday, Dotson was back in the rotation Monday, playing 24 minutes in his first action since March 29. He'll likely hang onto a minor role down the stretch, though he was helped Monday by Collin Sexton (concussion) missing a second straight game.