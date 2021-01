Dotson is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sprained ankle, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Both Dotson and Collin Sexton (ankle) are considered questionable, while the Cavs will be without Darius Garland (shoulder) once again Thursday night. After making a spot start earlier in the week, Dotson returned to the bench Wednesday night against Orlando and finished with just four points and three assists in 16 minutes.