Dotson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore left knee.
Dotson hasn't seen the floor in any game this month, but if he's cleared to play Sunday he could be set for increased minutes with both Darius Garland (ankle) and Collin Sexton (groin) sidelined.
