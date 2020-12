Dotson will start Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

The 26-year-old had a strong showing in the preseason opener with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes, and he'll join the starting lineup Monday. Dotson should continue to see significant minutes with Collin Sexton (ankle), Kevin Porter (undisclosed) and Cedi Osman (ankle) sidelined.