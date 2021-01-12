Dotson is starting at point guard Monday against the Grizzlies, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dotson was expected to come off the bench Monday after Collin Sexton was announced in the starting lineup, but he'll draw his third consecutive start after a late scratch for Sexton. Dotson has played 35 and 41 minutes in his last two games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Back in starting five•
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Returning to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Two dimes shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Set to start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Questionable vs. Grizz•