Dotson will move to the bench for Monday's game against Memphis, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

After starting three of the last four games, Dotson will head back to the bench as the Cavs go with Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance and Andre Drummond as the starting five. Dotson erupted for 21 points, eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.