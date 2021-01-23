Dotson played 10 minutes off the bench Friday in the Cavaliers' 125-113 win over the Rockets, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound.

After averaging 34.8 minutes per game over his last six outings (five starts), Dotson saw a steep downturn in playing time with the Cavaliers welcoming Darius Garland (shoulder) and Dylan Windler (hand) back into the lineup after multi-week absences. Dotson could be in danger of being cast out of the rotation entirely once the Cavaliers get Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and/or Kevin Love (calf) back from the injured list.