Dotson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Dotson hasn't played in any game this month, and he's dealing with a sore left knee that will keep him out Sunday. Quinn Cook could see increased run for the shorthanded Cavaliers against New Orleans.
