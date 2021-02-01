Dotson tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across seven minutes in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Dotson wasn't shy shooting the rock during his limited time on the court, amassing eight quick points despite missing all three of his shots from beyond the arc. The fourth-year guard has seen his playing time dwindle significantly of late, as he hasn't exceeded eight minutes since Jan. 24 and logged a DNP in Cleveland's previous contest against New York.