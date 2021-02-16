Dotson had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and six boards in Monday night's loss to the Warriors.
The Cavs were blown out for the fourth straight game, but Dotson was able to salvage a decent line in his 19 minutes of action. With both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland healthy, Dotson is not a fantasy consideration in most formats.
