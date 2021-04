Dotson (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

A sore knee kept Dotson out of the previous 12 games, but he'll finally return to availability Sunday for the first time since March 29. With Collin Sexton (concussion) out, there's a chance Dotson could pick up increased minutes, though given the long layoff, he likely won't see extended run.