Dotson is expected to start Thursday's game against the Grizzlies with Collin Sexton (ankle) ruled out, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dotson was officially listed questionable for Thursday's game against Memphis with an ankle injury of his own, but it looks like he'll take the court and handle a spot start. He totaled 16 points across 29 minutes during last Monday's loss to the Magic, when injuries also propelled him into a spot start.