Dotson produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 28 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Nets.

Dotson's career has been a see-saw journey after failing to hold on to a role with the Knicks. He's found similar fortunes with Cleveland, where he's trapped in a crowded depth chart. His future with the Cavs is unclear, but with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland fully entrenched in their roles, he's unlikely to have s significant impact next season.