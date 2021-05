Dotson will start Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 27-year-old will make his first start since Jan. 15 with the Cavaliers missing nine players Monday. Dotson averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.5 minutes across his six previous starts this season.