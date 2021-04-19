site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson: Still out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Dotson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Dotson will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a sore left knee. His absence shouldn't impact Cleveland's rotation.
