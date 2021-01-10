Dotson finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 loss against the Bucks.

Dotson has started three of the Cavaliers' last four games due to the injury problems of Collin Sexton (ankle), and he has made his presence felt -- he has registered 15 or more points in two of those starts. This 21-point performance was a season-best mark for the former second-round pick, though, and he is expected to remain as Cleveland's starting shooting guard until Sexton is ready to return to action -- that might be the case Monday at home against the Grizzlies.