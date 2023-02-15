The Cavaliers signed Green to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Green had been linked to the Cavaliers over the weekend after he agreed to a buyout with the Rockets, but he first needed to clear waivers before becoming eligible to sign with Cleveland. Now that the deal is official, Green can formally join the Cavaliers, though it's unclear if he'll be an option off the bench Wednesday in Philadelphia since he hasn't yet had the chance to practice with the team. Once he's fully integrated in Cleveland, Green is likely to settle in as a reserve wing, with his arrival potentially resulting in fewer minutes for Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and/or Cedi Osman.