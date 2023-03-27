Green (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Hawks.
Green will miss a second straight game due to an illness, but his absence shouldn't impact Cleveland's rotation. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Questionable Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Plays eight minutes in blowout•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Contract with Cleveland official•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Strikes deal with Cleveland•