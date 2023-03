Green closed Saturday's 114-90 victory over the Pistons with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one steal in eight minutes.

Green saw action for just the fourth time since arriving in Cleveland, logging eight minutes as the game descended into garbage time. At this point in his career, Green is nothing more than a depth piece for the Cavaliers, providing more value as a locker-room presence as opposed to on-court value. Hence, his days of being fantasy relevant are well behind him.