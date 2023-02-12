Green agreed Sunday with the Cavaliers on a one-year, $2 million contract and will join Cleveland once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green was sent to Houston as part of a three-team deal Thursday, but he was able to secure a buyout from the Rockets over the weekend and will now link up with a contending team. The 35-year-old veteran should step into a regular spot on the Cavaliers' second unit, but unless he settles into a consistent 25-plus-minute role, Green likely won't warrant much attention outside of deeper fantasy leagues. Green won't clear waivers before Monday and is thus unlikely to be available for the Cavaliers' game that day against San Antonio, but he could be an option for the final contest prior to the All-Star break Wednesday in Philadelphia.