Green (recently signed) will be available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Green was traded by Memphis to Houston in a three-team deal at the deadline, but he negotiated a buyout with the Rockets and quickly signed a contract with Cleveland. He'll be available to make his Cavaliers debut Wednesday night against the 76ers, who Green played for during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. It's unclear what the veteran sharpshooter's role will be with his new squad, but he figures to be a valuable bench piece behind the likes of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro.