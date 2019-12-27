Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Available Friday
Exum is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Exum didn't play Monday versus the Heat shortly after the trade announcement, but he practiced Thursday and is ready to go for his new team. The 24-year-old averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes over 11 games with the Jazz, but coach John Beilein said he should work in a sizable role off the bench for the Cavaliers, though he may not do so immediately, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.
