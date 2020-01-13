Play

Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Available vs. Lakers

Exum (illness) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Exum has been cleared to return Monday in Los Angeles after missing the past three games due to an illness. Through his first six games with Cleveland, Exum is averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 16.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories