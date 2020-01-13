Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Available vs. Lakers
Exum (illness) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Exum has been cleared to return Monday in Los Angeles after missing the past three games due to an illness. Through his first six games with Cleveland, Exum is averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 16.5 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...