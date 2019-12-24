Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Dealt to Cleveland
Exum was traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers on Monday in exchange for Jordan Clarkson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's safe to assume that Exum won't play in Utah's matchup Monday against the Heat following the trade announcement. Considering the Cavs don't take the court again until Friday in Boston, there's a good chance he'll be available to make his Cleveland debut later in the week. Exum figures to add depth off the bench in the backcourt, though his minutes have been limited this season while with the Jazz. He's averaging just 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11 games this year.
