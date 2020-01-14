Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Disappointing effort Monday
Exum managed just one point, three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.
Exum was back in action after missing the previous three games due to illness. Coming off his best performance of the season, Exum was a big letdown to those who took a flier on him. He should still be someone to keep an eye on for at least the next few games, although his track record certainly doesn't bode well for his outlook.
