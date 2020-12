Exum is doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks with left hip soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Exum returned in the preseason from a sprained ankle which hampered him at the end of the 2019-20 season, but he's now dealing with the hip issue. If he does miss Friday's preseason finale, he'll hope to heal up in time for next Wednesday's regular season opener.