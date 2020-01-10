Play

Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Listed as out

Exum (illness) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Denver.

Exum is apparently battling a fairly severe illness, as this will be his third consecutive absence. The last time he took the floor, he went for a career-best 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting in a loss to Minnesota (Jan. 5).

