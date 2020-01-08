Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Listed out Thursday
Exum (illness) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Exum is apparently still battling the same illness that kept him out of Tuesday's game against Detroit. His next chance to play will now arrive Saturday.
