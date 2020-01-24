Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Logs 15 minutes versus Wizards
Exum managed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Wizards.
Exum has earned at least 12 minutes in all 12 of his appearances since being acquired by the Cavaliers, this after averaging 11.1 minutes in December and 6.8 minutes in November. However, apart from one isolated performance against the Timberwolves back on Jan. 5, Exum hasn't been much of a factor from a statistical perspective. Given that the team is likely to continue prioritizing the development of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, Exum is probably best reserved for use in deep leagues.
