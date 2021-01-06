The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Exum (calf) will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the strained right calf Exum sustained in the opening minute of Monday's loss to the Magic would sideline the guard for 1-to-2 months, but the Cavaliers' own report provides a tighter timeline for his return. The calf strain is just the latest in a long line of a major injuries for the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, who has played more than 45 games just once in the past five seasons. Even if he experiences no snags in his rehab, Exum could remain sidelined until the All-Star break in early March.