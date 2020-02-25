Play

Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Out with ankle sprain

Exum won't return to Monday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle sprain, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Exum limped off the court under his own power after suffering the injury, but the team has since ruled him out for the rest of the evening. Kevin Porter and J.P. Macura could see more time off the bench with Exum down for the night.

