Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Plays 15 minutes in debut
Exum had nine points, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to Boston.
Exum made his debut for the Cavaliers, ending with nine points in 15 minutes. His role is unclear at this point; however, this is certainly a favorable landing spot. The Cavaliers are likely to see what they have in Exum and his defensive upside is something the Cavaliers are lacking. He is worth a speculative pickup in deeper formats to see if anything eventuates.
