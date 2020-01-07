Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Ruled out
Exum (illness) will not play Tuesday against Detroit, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Exum came down with an illness and will miss his first game since joining the Cavs via trade. The absence comes on the heels of Exum's best game of the season Sunday against Minnesota, when he went for a career-best 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...