Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Ruled out

Exum (illness) will not play Tuesday against Detroit, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Exum came down with an illness and will miss his first game since joining the Cavs via trade. The absence comes on the heels of Exum's best game of the season Sunday against Minnesota, when he went for a career-best 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting in 24 minutes.

