Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Scores career-high 28 points

Exum had 28 points (11-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Exum exploded in the second half, scoring 24 of his 28 points as the Cavaliers came roaring back from a 25 point deficit. Exum barely missed a shot in what could very well be the high-point of his season. With that being said, Michael Porter Jr. (knee) was unable to finish the game and could miss time. If that is the case, Exum may find himself in a more consistent role moving forward. He is not someone to run and grab in standard leagues but should certainly be on the radar in case Porter receives bad news.