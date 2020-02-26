Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Set for extended absence

Exum (ankle) is expected to miss an "extended period of time," per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The oft-injured guard suffered this latest ailment Monday against Miami, leaving the game in the first half with what now looks to be a fairly severely sprained left ankle. Exum already missed extensive time earlier in the season with a knee issue, and he's dealt with several serious injuries through his first five NBA seasons. The No. 5 overall pick in 2014 has been limited to just 91 total games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.